Foreigners' share in Russian Eurobonds rises to 52.3% as of Oct. 1

The share of foreign investors among holders of Russian sovereign Eurobonds rose to 52.3% as of Oct. 1, recovering from 51.9% three months earlier, which became its lowest level since early 2019, the central bank said on Friday.

But the nominal volume of Eurobonds that foreign investors held declined to $20.531 billion as of Oct. 1 from $20.587 billion as of July 1.

