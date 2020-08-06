Foreigners' selling of Japanese stocks hits highest since mid-March last week
Aug 6 (Reuters) - Foreigners turned net sellers of Japanese equities last week after three straight weeks of purchases, marking their biggest net offload since mid-March on renewed concerns about rising coronavirus cases and its impact on economic recovery.
Overseas investors were net sellers of stocks worth 727.26 billion yen ($6.90 billion) in the week ended July 31, data from Japanese stock exchanges showed.
They sold a net 462.43 billion yen worth of shares in cash markets, and 264.83 billion yen worth of derivatives.
Japan's Nikkei index .N225 and Topix .TOPX both plummeted more than 4.5% last week, marking their steepest decline since early April, as fresh daily COVID-19 cases spiked and dampened hopes of a swift economic rebound.
Dismal earnings results from several Japanese firms also dented investor sentiment. Canon Inc 7751.T, Nissan Motor Co 7201.T and Mitsubishi Motors Corp 7211.T all reported quarterly loss.[nL3N2EZ28M ]
Meanwhile, Japanese investors offloaded overseas equities worth a net 919.3 billion yen, marking a fourth successive week of net selling, finance ministry data showed.
($1 = 105.4400 yen)
Foreign flows into Japanese stockshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3gyXIE3
Japanese investments in stocks abroadhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2XwkdSP
(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra, Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com;))
