Foreigners' selling of Japanese stocks hits highest since mid-March last week

Gaurav Dogra Reuters
Patturaja Murugaboopathy Reuters
Foreigners turned net sellers of Japanese equities last week after three straight weeks of purchases, marking their biggest net offload since mid-March on renewed concerns about rising coronavirus cases and its impact on economic recovery.

Overseas investors were net sellers of stocks worth 727.26 billion yen ($6.90 billion) in the week ended July 31, data from Japanese stock exchanges showed.

They sold a net 462.43 billion yen worth of shares in cash markets, and 264.83 billion yen worth of derivatives.

Japan's Nikkei index .N225 and Topix .TOPX both plummeted more than 4.5% last week, marking their steepest decline since early April, as fresh daily COVID-19 cases spiked and dampened hopes of a swift economic rebound.

Dismal earnings results from several Japanese firms also dented investor sentiment. Canon Inc 7751.T, Nissan Motor Co 7201.T and Mitsubishi Motors Corp 7211.T all reported quarterly loss.[nL3N2EZ28M ]

Meanwhile, Japanese investors offloaded overseas equities worth a net 919.3 billion yen, marking a fourth successive week of net selling, finance ministry data showed.

($1 = 105.4400 yen)

