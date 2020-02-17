US Markets

Foreigners sell C$9.57 bln in Canadian securities in December

Reuters
    Feb 17 (Reuters) - Foreign investors sold a net C$9.57 billion ($7.22 billion) in Canadian securities in December, led by provincial government bonds, following a revised C$1.77 billion total sale in November, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
    Canadian investors bought a net C$13.80 billion worth of foreign securities, led by both U.S. and non-U.S. stocks.

 

  
 Net foreign investment in Canadian securities (blns of Canadian dollars)  
                             Dec      Nov(rev)    Nov(prev)  
 Total                    -9.567      -1.765       -1.754        
 Bonds                   -15.752      +0.514       +0.527        
 Stocks                   -0.402      -1.183       -1.185        
 Money markets            +6.587      -1.096       -1.096         


 Net Canadian investment in foreign securities (blns of Canadian  
dollars)  
                             Dec      Nov(rev)    Nov(prev)  
 Total                   +13.802      +5.741       +5.548        
 Bonds                    -0.805      +2.103       +2.103        
 Stocks                  +14.741      +4.369       +4.177
 Money markets            -0.134      -0.732       -0.732

  

 
    ($1=$1.3249 Canadian)
    (Reporting by Dale Smith)

