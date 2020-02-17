Foreigners sell C$9.57 bln in Canadian securities in December

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Foreign investors sold a net C$9.57 billion ($7.22 billion) in Canadian securities in December, led by provincial government bonds, following a revised C$1.77 billion total sale in November, Statistics Canada said on Monday. Canadian investors bought a net C$13.80 billion worth of foreign securities, led by both U.S. and non-U.S. stocks. Net foreign investment in Canadian securities (blns of Canadian dollars) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Total -9.567 -1.765 -1.754 Bonds -15.752 +0.514 +0.527 Stocks -0.402 -1.183 -1.185 Money markets +6.587 -1.096 -1.096 Net Canadian investment in foreign securities (blns of Canadian dollars) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Total +13.802 +5.741 +5.548 Bonds -0.805 +2.103 +2.103 Stocks +14.741 +4.369 +4.177 Money markets -0.134 -0.732 -0.732 ($1=$1.3249 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith)

