Foreigners sell $1.19 billion of Egyptian bonds on Ukraine concerns

DUBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Foreign investors fleeing emerging markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine have sold around $1.19 billion of Egyptian treasury bonds in just three days, with activity in the secondary market continuing on Tuesday.

The war in Ukraine has left Egypt facing higher costs for its substantial wheat import needs as well as a loss in tourism revenue from Russian and Ukrainian visitors to Red Sea resorts.

Investors have been paring their positions in Egypt since the Feb. 24 invasion, reflecting concerns about Egypt's wide current account and budget deficits and exposure to possible U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes, bankers say.

They say that investors fear their holdings would lose value should Egypt be forced to devalue its currency.

Non-Egyptians on Tuesday sold treasury bonds worth 5.79 billion Egyptian pounds ($369.73 million) after having sold 7.79 billion pounds on Monday and 5.10 billion pounds on Sunday, according to stock exchange data.

The stock exchange does not report figures for sales of treasury bills, which have a maturity of one year or less. Bankers say foreigners have also been selling these shorter maturities.

Egypt's hard-currency sovereign bonds have also come under pressure with many longer-dated issues trading at or near record lows of 63 to 66 cents in the dollar. EG177561746=, EG195305749=, EG207984663=

The premium demanded by investors to hold Egypt's dollar bonds over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries rose to a record high on 980 bps, while the cost of insuring against an Egyptian government debt default, using Credit Default Swaps (CDS), has almost doubled to all-time highs in recent days.

The CDS on five-year Egyptian sovereign debt was at 1,078 on Tuesday, compared with 538 when the Russian invasion began, according to IHS Markit. .JPMEGDEGYR

Government officials have said Egypt has a cushion of at least eight months of wheat supplies from reserves and the upcoming local harvest, and that they are working to absorb economic shocks.

($1 = 15.6600 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba in Dubai, Patrick Werr in Cairo and Karin Strohecker in London; editing by Mark Heinrich and Jonathan Oatis)

