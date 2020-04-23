GILD

Foreigners remain net sellers of Japan stocks for 10th week

Contributors
Gaurav Dogra Reuters
Patturaja Murugaboopathy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Foreigners sold Japanese equities during the week ended April 17, marking their tenth straight week of net selling, as economic damage from COVID-19 weighed on investor sentiment.

April 23 (Reuters) - Foreigners sold Japanese equities during the week ended April 17, marking their tenth straight week of net selling, as economic damage from COVID-19 weighed on investor sentiment.

Overseas investors sold a net 434.56 billion yen ($4.03 billion) worth of local stocks last week, according to data from Japanese stock exchanges.

They sold 301.98 billion yen in cash markets and 132.58 billion yen worth of derivatives last week.

A slew of dire economic data released last week, crushed investors' hopes that the world economy would be back on its feet any time soon.

While a record 22 million Americans sought unemployment benefits over the past month, U.S. retail sales in March also plunged 8.7%.

Output at U.S. factories also declined by the most since 1946.

Local shares however, tracked gains in U.S. stocks last week, which surged after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a three-phase plan to gradually reopen the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy. Reports of promising early data about a potential COVID-19 treatment from Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O also boosted stocks.

The Nikkei index .N225 jumped over 2% last week and hit an over five-week high of 19,922.07. The Topix index .TOPX rose about 0.9%, and marked its second straight week of gains.

Both indexes are in losses this week, with energy-related firms taking a hit from a collapse in oil prices, while investors are also cautious ahead of the corporate results that is likely to reveal the damage from the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors purchased a net 225.9 billion yen worth of overseas equities last week, marking their eighth weekly net purchase, finance ministry data showed.

($1 = 107.7800 yen)

Foreign flows into Japanese stocks IMAGEhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3bI1Grq

Japan investments in stocks abroad IMAGEhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3eL1av1

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters