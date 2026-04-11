Foreigners Own Nearly $30 Trillion in U.S. Stocks and Bonds. Here Is Why That Number Should Be on Every Investor's Radar

Key Points

People everywhere have wanted exposure to U.S. capital markets.

That has been true for a long time, but it might not be true forever.

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Every share of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY) you own, and every Treasury bond in your retirement account, exist inside a market that foreign investors have filled with more than $35 trillion in capital. That figure, from the U.S. Treasury's most recent annual survey published in June 2025, is up from roughly $31 trillion a year earlier.

Critically, that pool's growing or shrinking tells you (on a very approximate basis) how much the rest of the world trusts and is attracted to the American financial system. Recently, that trust has come under scrutiny. Let's look at what's actually happening and investigate why it matters for your portfolio.

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Asset prices are signals about investors' confidence

When a pension fund in Amsterdam or a sovereign wealth fund in Abu Dhabi buys U.S. stocks and bonds, it's making an implicit bet that the U.S. economy will keep growing, and that the country's institutions will remain stable.

For decades, that bet paid off handsomely. As measured via the total return of the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock Market ETF (NASDAQ: IXUS) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, the U.S. market grew by 276% over the past 10 years, whereas the international market grew by just 139%.

Then came April 2025. The Trump administration's tariff policies sparked many murmurs of an ongoing "Sell America" trade, leading to a simultaneous decline in U.S. equities, Treasuries, and the dollar. But private foreign investors, who account for over 80% of foreign holdings, actually then went on to increase their net purchases of U.S. securities to approximately $1.5 trillion in 2025, up from an average of about $1 trillion annually during 2022 through 2024.

In other words, even during a period of unexpectedly erratic governance in the U.S., foreign investors weren't dumping their holdings, they were loading up. Of course, they might not always behave in the same way; patience has limits.

What to watch from here

For now, U.S. financial markets are still the best-positioned for growth in the world. Nonetheless, there are plenty of factors that might change that and encourage international investors to allocate their capital elsewhere.

For instance, increasing levels of state ownership of key businesses, political corruption, weak enforcement of securities laws, and political instability have all historically encouraged investors to exit their capital from countries. To the extent that investors are concerned about these happening in the U.S., it would be a new headwind to domestic stock prices.

Therefore, keep an eye on the sum of foreign capital held in the U.S. market. If its rate of growth starts to decline, it could be a sign of harder times ahead. Getting some exposure to international businesses is a smart way to get diversified and to protect your portfolio in case that happens.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.