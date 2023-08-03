Foreigners net sellers of Japanese bonds for third straight week

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese bonds last week, as local bond prices fell after the Bank of Japan tweaked its bond yield curve control scheme to allow interest rates to rise more freely in line with increasing inflation.

Data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed that foreign investors disposed of a net 166.1 billion yen ($1.16 billion) worth of long-term Japanese bonds last week in a third straight week of net selling.

They also withdrew 622 billion yen from short-term securities.

Yields on 10-year Japanese government bond JP10YTN=JBTC, which move inversely to prices, jumped 10 basis points last Friday after the BOJ adjusted its yield curve control scheme and offered to buy 10-year JGBs beyond the previous 0.5% target rate.

The yield on 10-yr JGBs recorded a 9-1/2-year high of 0.655% on Thursday.

Data from Japanese exchanges showed that foreigners pulled out 256.58 billion yen from domestic equities during the week, snapping a three-week long buying streak.

Foreigners sold 330.4 billion yen worth of derivatives but remained net buyers in cash equities for a fifth straight week, with purchases worth a net 73.82 billion yen.

Foreigners have still invested about 8.29 trillion yen in Japanese shares on a net basis so far this year, compared with about 1.66 trillion yen worth of net selling last year.

Japanese investors were net buyers of long-term overseas bonds for the first time in four weeks, with net purchase of 208.9 billion yen.

They were, however, net sellers of foreign equities for a fifth successive week with disposals of 12.2 billion yen during the week.

($1 = 143.5900 yen)

Foreign flows into Japanese debt securities https://tmsnrt.rs/3nsVz5d

Foreign flows into Japanese stocks & futures https://tmsnrt.rs/40Muzfc

Japanese investments in overseas debt securities https://tmsnrt.rs/3JW3oI3

Japanese investments in stocks abroad https://tmsnrt.rs/3nxoepG

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.