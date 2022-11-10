Foreigners net buyers of Japanese stocks for second straight week

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese stocks for a second straight week in the week to Nov. 4, as strong earnings outlook of some domestic companies boosted investor sentiment.

Foreigners purchased Japanese stocks worth a net 247.9 billion yen ($1.70 billion), which compared with 178.89 billion yen worth of net buying in the previous week, data from exchanges showed.

Foreigners drew a net 390.44 billion yen worth of cash equities but withdrew 142.54 billion out of derivatives, after two weeks of buying in a row.

A fresh batch of Japanese companies reported upbeat earnings last week. Hitachi 6501.T and Japan Tobacco 2914.T raised their earnings forecasts, while Panasonic Holdings 6752.T posted profits that beat analysts' estimates.

Last week, the Topix index .TOPX gained 0.86% and the Nikkei share average .N225 added 0.35% in a second straight week of rise.

Meanwhile, overseas investors sold a net 322.5 billion yen worth of Japanese bonds last week, which marked a second successive week of net selling.

Japanese investors, on the other hand, disposed of a net 1.6 trillion yen worth of foreign equities in their biggest weekly net selling since July 2020. They also exited 519.9 billion yen worth of overseas bonds.

($1 = 146.1200 yen)

