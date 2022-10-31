Foreigners net buyers of Chinese onshore yuan bonds in October -source

Foreign investors were net buyers in China's onshore yuan-denominated bond market in October, a person close to the foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday.

China's bond market has been running smoothly since last month, while volatility in global financial markets picked up, the person said.

