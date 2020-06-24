Foreigners' holdings of Brazil bonds falls to 9.1% in May, lowest since 2009

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, June 24 (Reuters) - Foreigners cut their holdings of Brazilian sovereign bonds in May to the lowest share since December 2009, official figures showed on Wednesday, even as financial market volatility and investors' risk aversion subsided.

Non-residents reduced holdings by only 2 billion reais to 367.3 billion reais ($70 billion), almost all in fixed-rate securities. But with public debt rising, foreigners' overall share of the pie fell to 9.1%.

That brought the total reduction so far this year to 58.5 billion reais. At the start of this year, 10.4% of Brazil's public debt was held by foreigners.

Brazil's total federal public debt rose 2.17% in May to 4.25 trillion reais from the month before, and domestic securities debt rose 2.26% to 4.03 trillion reais, the Treasury said.

Central bank figures earlier on Wednesday showed that the outflow from Brazilian stocks and bonds slowed in May to $2.2 billion, significantly down from the record selling observed in March.

($1 = 5.27 reais)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.