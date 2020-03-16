Foreigners dumped record US corporate bonds in January: data

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, March 16 (IFR) - Overseas investors sold a record US$31.8bn in US corporate bonds in January before the coronavirus spiraled into a pandemic that threatens the health of millions and may push economies into recession, US Treasury Department data released on Monday showed.

Instead, they favored less risky US bonds, buying US$25.6bn in Treasuries and US$32.3bn in agency and mortgage-backed securities at the start of 2020, according to the latest Treasury data.

Selling in US high-grade and junk bonds has accelerated in recent weeks as jittery investors unloaded their holdings of stocks, corporate bonds and other risky assets since mid-February.

"It's now apparent that we're in the depths of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) financial crisis of 2020, with much left to be written," BMO Financial Markets analysts wrote in a research note.

While China has seen signs of new cases slowed, the United States and a number of European nations have escalated actions to contain the virus.

Quarantines and closures of schools, restaurants and bars are expected to slow if not stop economic activities.

On Sunday, the Federal Reserve implemented emergency measures, including slashing short-term interest rates near zero and stepped up its purchases of Treasuries and MBS in a bid to stabilize markets and restore liquidity to credit markets.

