Foreigners dumped record US corporate bonds in January: data

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, March 16 (IFR) - Overseas investors sold a record US$31.8bn in US corporate bonds in January before the coronavirus spiraled into a pandemic that threatens the health of millions and may push economies into recession, US Treasury Department data released on Monday showed.

Instead, they favored less risky US bonds, buying US$25.6bn in Treasuries and US$32.3bn in agency and mortgage-backed securities at the start of 2020, according to the latest Treasury data.

