Foreigners cut Chinese bond holdings for sixth straight month

SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Foreign investors cut holdings of Chinese bonds for a sixth consecutive month in July, official data showed on Monday.

Foreign holdings of yuan bonds traded on China's interbank market stand at 3.51 trln yuan ($520 billion) at the end of July, the central bank's Shanghai office said on Monday.

This compared to 3.57 trillion yuan a month earlier, according to official data.

