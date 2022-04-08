Foreigners cut China bond holdings in March as yield gap shrank

Recasts, adds detail, background

SHANGHAI, April 8 (Reuters) - Foreign investors cut their holdings of Chinese sovereign debt in March, official data showed on Friday, as the worsening conflict in Ukraine prompted a global flight to safety, and as yield premiums for Chinese debt narrowed.

Foreign investors cut their holdings of Chinese government bonds (CGBs) by 2.09% in March to 2.43 trillion yuan ($381.92 billion) according to Reuters calculations using data from China Central Depository & Clearing Co (CCDC), the main depository institution for China's interbank bond market.

That was the steepest monthly percentage drop since August 2015, Reuters calculations showed.

Foreign holdings of bonds issued by China's policy banks, typically among the most liquid instruments traded on the interbank market, fell 3.8% from a month earlier to 1 trillion yuan, the data showed, barely higher than a year earlier.

Foreign holdings of all interbank market bonds stood at 3.88 trillion yuan at the end of March, down from 3.99 trillion yuan a month earlier, according to data from CCDC and the Shanghai Clearing House.

That was the sharpest percentage drop since January 2017, when foreign holdings totalled less than 780 billion yuan, and followed a nearly 2% drop in February.

The Institute of International Finance said the scale and intensity of outflows from Chinese assets in March was an "unprecedented dynamic", as emerging markets suffered their first portfolio outflows in a year in March.

Foreigners also sold more than 45 billion yuan in Chinese A-shares on a net basis in March through the Stock Connect scheme.

Along with global market volatility sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, diverging monetary policy between the United States and China has put pressure on once-lofty yield premiums for Chinese bonds. The U.S. central bank is expected to aggressively hike rates this year, while China is easing policy as its economy cools.

The spread between Chinese and U.S. benchmark 10-year government bond yields US10CN10=RR narrowed to less than 10 basis points (bps) on Friday, having fallen around 115 bps since the end of last year.

A former foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday that the spread was likely to narrow further, or even invert, though this did not necessarily mean the Chinese yuan would depreciate.

Financial media outlet Caixin on Thursday reported that China's currency regulator expects foreign investments in yuan-denominated assets to increase over the long run, despite recent fluctuations.

($1 = 6.3626 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.