Foreigners buy C$23.92 bln in Canadian securities in October
Dec 17 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought a net C$23.92 billion ($18.65 billion) in Canadian securities in October, led by private corporate bonds and federal government bonds, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Canadian investors bought a net C$5.41 billion worth of foreign securities, led by acquisitions of non-U.S. foreign bonds. Net foreign investment in Canadian securities (blns of Canadian dollars) Oct Sept(rev) Sept(prev) Total +23.923 +19.782 +20.022 Bonds +27.598 +15.638 +15.641 Stocks +3.509 +3.215 +3.452 Money markets -7.184 +0.929 +0.929 Net Canadian investment in foreign securities (blns of Canadian dollars) Oct Sept(rev) Sept(prev) Total +5.408 +17.164 +17.185 Bonds +6.504 +1.782 +1.790 Stocks -1.818 +16.642 +16.652 Money markets +0.723 -1.260 -1.257 ($1=$1.2824 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by David Ljunggren) ((Reuters Ottawa bureau, 613 780 4921; david.ljunggren@tr.com))
