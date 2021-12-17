US Markets

Foreigners buy C$23.92 bln in Canadian securities in October

Reuters
    Dec 17 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought a net C$23.92  billion ($18.65 billion) in Canadian securities in October, led by private corporate bonds and federal government bonds, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
    Canadian investors bought a net C$5.41 billion worth of foreign securities, led by acquisitions of non-U.S. foreign bonds.

 

  
 Net foreign investment in Canadian securities (blns of Canadian dollars)  
                             Oct     Sept(rev)   Sept(prev)  
 Total                   +23.923     +19.782      +20.022        
 Bonds                   +27.598     +15.638      +15.641        
 Stocks                   +3.509      +3.215       +3.452        
 Money markets            -7.184      +0.929       +0.929         


 Net Canadian investment in foreign securities (blns of Canadian  
dollars)  
                             Oct     Sept(rev)   Sept(prev)  
 Total                    +5.408     +17.164      +17.185        
 Bonds                    +6.504      +1.782       +1.790        
 Stocks                   -1.818     +16.642      +16.652
 Money markets            +0.723      -1.260       -1.257

  

 
    ($1=$1.2824 Canadian)
    (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by David Ljunggren)
    ((Reuters Ottawa bureau, 613 780 4921; david.ljunggren@tr.com))

