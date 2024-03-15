News & Insights

Foreigners buy C$8.88 bln in Canadian securities in January

March 15, 2024 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

   March 15 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought a net C$8.88 billion ($6.56 billion) in Canadian securities in January, led by federal government debt instruments, following an upwardly revised C$10.80 billion total purchase in December, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
   Canadian investors sold a net C$7.59 billion worth of foreign securities, in both U.S. and non-U.S. shares.



 Net foreign investment in Canadian securities (blns of Canadian dollars)
                             Jan      Dec(rev)    Dec(prev)  
 Total                    +8.877     +10.799      +10.436        
 Bonds                   +16.598      +4.835       +4.835        
 Stocks                   +0.019      -0.169       -0.532        
 Money markets            -7.741      +6.132       +6.132         


 Net Canadian investment in foreign securities (blns of Canadian  
dollars)
                             Jan      Dec(rev)    Dec(prev)  
 Total                    -7.594     +29.399      +29.399        
 Bonds                    +8.099      -1.465       -1.465        
 Stocks                  -14.847     +29.474      +29.474
 Money markets            -0.846      +1.391       +1.391



    ($1=$1.3534 Canadian)
    (Reporting by Dale Smith)

