Foreigners buy C$8.88 bln in Canadian securities in January

March 15 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought a net C$8.88 billion ($6.56 billion) in Canadian securities in January, led by federal government debt instruments, following an upwardly revised C$10.80 billion total purchase in December, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Canadian investors sold a net C$7.59 billion worth of foreign securities, in both U.S. and non-U.S. shares. Net foreign investment in Canadian securities (blns of Canadian dollars) Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Total +8.877 +10.799 +10.436 Bonds +16.598 +4.835 +4.835 Stocks +0.019 -0.169 -0.532 Money markets -7.741 +6.132 +6.132 Net Canadian investment in foreign securities (blns of Canadian dollars) Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Total -7.594 +29.399 +29.399 Bonds +8.099 -1.465 -1.465 Stocks -14.847 +29.474 +29.474 Money markets -0.846 +1.391 +1.391 ($1=$1.3534 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith)

