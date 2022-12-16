US Markets

Foreigners buy C$8.46 bln in Canadian securities in October

December 16, 2022 — 08:30 am EST

    Dec 16 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought a net C$8.46 billion ($6.20 billion) in Canadian securities in October, led by private corporate bonds, following a revised C$22.50 billion total divestment in September, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
    Canadian investors sold a net C$1.67 billion worth of foreign securities, mainly in U.S. shares.



 Net foreign investment in Canadian securities (blns of Canadian dollars)
                             Oct      Sep(rev)    Sep(prev)  
 Total                    +8.456     -22.498      -22.267        
 Bonds                    +5.950      -4.836       -4.964        
 Stocks                   -0.253      -9.020       -8.943        
 Money markets            +2.758      -8.642       -8.360         


 Net Canadian investment in foreign securities (blns of Canadian  
dollars)
                             Oct      Sep(rev)    Sep(prev)  
 Total                    -1.674     +10.402       +9.564        
 Bonds                   +10.707     +12.877      +12.887        
 Stocks                  -12.994      -1.202       -1.434
 Money markets            +0.612      -1.273       -1.889



    ($1=$1.3654 Canadian)
    (Reporting by Dale Smith)

