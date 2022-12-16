Foreigners buy C$8.46 bln in Canadian securities in October

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought a net C$8.46 billion ($6.20 billion) in Canadian securities in October, led by private corporate bonds, following a revised C$22.50 billion total divestment in September, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Canadian investors sold a net C$1.67 billion worth of foreign securities, mainly in U.S. shares. Net foreign investment in Canadian securities (blns of Canadian dollars) Oct Sep(rev) Sep(prev) Total +8.456 -22.498 -22.267 Bonds +5.950 -4.836 -4.964 Stocks -0.253 -9.020 -8.943 Money markets +2.758 -8.642 -8.360 Net Canadian investment in foreign securities (blns of Canadian dollars) Oct Sep(rev) Sep(prev) Total -1.674 +10.402 +9.564 Bonds +10.707 +12.877 +12.887 Stocks -12.994 -1.202 -1.434 Money markets +0.612 -1.273 -1.889 ($1=$1.3654 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith)

