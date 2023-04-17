US Markets

Foreigners buy C$4.62 bln in Canadian securities in February

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

April 17, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Reuters 

    April 17 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought a net C$4.62 billion ($3.46 billion) in Canadian securities in February, led by corporate bonds, following a downwardly revised C$4.20 billion total purchase in January, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
    Canadian investors sold a net C$1.61 billion worth of foreign securities, mainly in non-U.S. shares.



 Net foreign investment in Canadian securities (blns of Canadian dollars)
                             Feb      Jan(rev)    Jan(prev)  
 Total                    +4.624      +4.203       +4.214        
 Bonds                   +13.485      +9.003       +9.004        
 Stocks                   -6.574      -5.510       -5.500        
 Money markets            -2.287      +0.709       +0.709         


 Net Canadian investment in foreign securities (blns of Canadian  
dollars)
                             Feb      Jan(rev)    Jan(prev)  
 Total                    -1.606     -16.178      -16.178        
 Bonds                    +2.736      -1.482       -1.482        
 Stocks                   -3.395     -15.379      -15.379
 Money markets            -0.946      +0.684       +0.684



    ($1=$1.3364 Canadian)
    (Reporting by Dale Smith)

