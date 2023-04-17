Foreigners buy C$4.62 bln in Canadian securities in February

April 17 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought a net C$4.62 billion ($3.46 billion) in Canadian securities in February, led by corporate bonds, following a downwardly revised C$4.20 billion total purchase in January, Statistics Canada said on Monday. Canadian investors sold a net C$1.61 billion worth of foreign securities, mainly in non-U.S. shares. Net foreign investment in Canadian securities (blns of Canadian dollars) Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev) Total +4.624 +4.203 +4.214 Bonds +13.485 +9.003 +9.004 Stocks -6.574 -5.510 -5.500 Money markets -2.287 +0.709 +0.709 Net Canadian investment in foreign securities (blns of Canadian dollars) Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev) Total -1.606 -16.178 -16.178 Bonds +2.736 -1.482 -1.482 Stocks -3.395 -15.379 -15.379 Money markets -0.946 +0.684 +0.684 ($1=$1.3364 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith)

