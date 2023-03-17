Foreigners buy C$4.21 bln in Canadian securities in January

March 17 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought a net C$4.21 billion ($3.07 billion) in Canadian securities in January, led by corporate bonds, following a marginally revised C$21.22 billion total purchase in December, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Canadian investors sold a net C$16.18 billion worth of foreign securities, mainly in US and non-US shares. Net foreign investment in Canadian securities (blns of Canadian dollars) Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Total +4.214 +21.224 +21.220 Bonds +9.004 +9.698 +9.680 Stocks -5.500 -2.024 -2.009 Money markets +0.709 +13.550 +13.550 Net Canadian investment in foreign securities (blns of Canadian dollars) Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev) Total -16.178 -2.287 -2.287 Bonds -1.482 -3.928 -3.919 Stocks -15.379 -0.777 -0.788 Money markets +0.684 +2.419 +2.419 ($1=$1.3722 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith)

