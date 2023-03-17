US Markets

Foreigners buy C$4.21 bln in Canadian securities in January

March 17, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

March 17 (Reuters) - 

    March 17 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought a net C$4.21 billion ($3.07 billion) in Canadian securities in January, led by corporate bonds, following a marginally revised C$21.22 billion total purchase in December, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
    Canadian investors sold a net C$16.18 billion worth of foreign securities, mainly in US and non-US shares.



 Net foreign investment in Canadian securities (blns of Canadian dollars)
                             Jan      Dec(rev)    Dec(prev)  
 Total                    +4.214     +21.224      +21.220        
 Bonds                    +9.004      +9.698       +9.680        
 Stocks                   -5.500      -2.024       -2.009        
 Money markets            +0.709     +13.550      +13.550         


 Net Canadian investment in foreign securities (blns of Canadian  
dollars)
                             Jan      Dec(rev)    Dec(prev)  
 Total                   -16.178      -2.287       -2.287        
 Bonds                    -1.482      -3.928       -3.919        
 Stocks                  -15.379      -0.777       -0.788
 Money markets            +0.684      +2.419       +2.419



    ($1=$1.3722 Canadian)
    (Reporting by Dale Smith)

