US Markets

Foreigners buy C$12.76 bln in Canadian securities in November

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

January 17, 2023 — 08:30 am EST

Written by Reuters -> 

    Jan 17 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought a net C$12.76 billion ($9.52 billion) in Canadian securities in November, led by federal government bonds, following a revised C$9.09 billion total purchase in October, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
    Canadian investors bought a net C$14.13 billion worth of foreign securities, mainly in U.S. shares.



 Net foreign investment in Canadian securities (blns of Canadian dollars)
                             Nov      Oct(rev)    Oct(prev)  
 Total                   +12.763      +9.087       +8.456        
 Bonds                    +5.905      +6.282       +5.950        
 Stocks                   +3.509      -0.423       -0.253        
 Money markets            +3.350      +3.228       +2.758         


 Net Canadian investment in foreign securities (blns of Canadian  
dollars)
                             Nov      Oct(rev)    Oct(prev)  
 Total                   +14.125      -1.674       -1.674        
 Bonds                    +4.982     +10.707      +10.707        
 Stocks                   +9.869     -12.994      -12.994
 Money markets            -0.726      +0.612       +0.612



    ($1=$1.3409 Canadian)
    (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Ismail Shakil) ((ismail.shakil

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.