Foreigners buy C$12.76 bln in Canadian securities in November

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought a net C$12.76 billion ($9.52 billion) in Canadian securities in November, led by federal government bonds, following a revised C$9.09 billion total purchase in October, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. Canadian investors bought a net C$14.13 billion worth of foreign securities, mainly in U.S. shares. Net foreign investment in Canadian securities (blns of Canadian dollars) Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev) Total +12.763 +9.087 +8.456 Bonds +5.905 +6.282 +5.950 Stocks +3.509 -0.423 -0.253 Money markets +3.350 +3.228 +2.758 Net Canadian investment in foreign securities (blns of Canadian dollars) Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev) Total +14.125 -1.674 -1.674 Bonds +4.982 +10.707 +10.707 Stocks +9.869 -12.994 -12.994 Money markets -0.726 +0.612 +0.612 ($1=$1.3409 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Ismail Shakil) ((ismail.shakil

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.