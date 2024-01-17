News & Insights

Foreigners buy C$11.43 bln in Canadian securities in November

January 17, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Written by Reuters 

   Jan 17 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought a net C$11.43 billion ($8.46 billion) in Canadian securities in November, led by government and corporate debt securities, following an upwardly revised C$15.88 billion total sale in October, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
   Canadian investors bought a net C$12.53 billion worth of foreign securities, mainly in U.S. government bonds.



 Net foreign investment in Canadian securities (blns of Canadian dollars)
                             Nov      Oct(rev)    Oct(prev)  
 Total                   +11.429     -15.876      -15.753        
 Bonds                   +13.457      -7.462       -7.464        
 Stocks                   -4.474      -2.209       -2.011        
 Money markets            +2.446      -6.205       -6.278         


 Net Canadian investment in foreign securities (blns of Canadian  
dollars)
                             Nov      Oct(rev)    Oct(prev)  
 Total                   +12.525      -8.203       -8.202        
 Bonds                   +13.681      +0.396       +0.397        
 Stocks                   -0.545      -8.982       -8.982
 Money markets            -0.611      +0.383       +0.383



    ($1=$1.3513 Canadian)
    (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Promit Mukherjee) ((promit.mukherjee@tr.com))

