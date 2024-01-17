Foreigners buy C$11.43 bln in Canadian securities in November

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought a net C$11.43 billion ($8.46 billion) in Canadian securities in November, led by government and corporate debt securities, following an upwardly revised C$15.88 billion total sale in October, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. Canadian investors bought a net C$12.53 billion worth of foreign securities, mainly in U.S. government bonds. Net foreign investment in Canadian securities (blns of Canadian dollars) Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev) Total +11.429 -15.876 -15.753 Bonds +13.457 -7.462 -7.464 Stocks -4.474 -2.209 -2.011 Money markets +2.446 -6.205 -6.278 Net Canadian investment in foreign securities (blns of Canadian dollars) Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev) Total +12.525 -8.203 -8.202 Bonds +13.681 +0.396 +0.397 Stocks -0.545 -8.982 -8.982 Money markets -0.611 +0.383 +0.383 ($1=$1.3513 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Promit Mukherjee) ((promit.mukherjee@tr.com))

