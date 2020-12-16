Foreigners buy $6.92 bln in Canadian securities in October
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought a net C$6.92 billion ($5.45 billion) in Canadian securities in October, following a revised C$4.68 billion total purchase in September, mostly in government bonds, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. Canadian investors bought net C$7.96 billion worth of foreign securities, led by both U.S. and non-U.S. government bonds. Net foreign investment in Canadian securities (blns of Canadian dollars) Oct Sept(rev) Sept(prev) Total +6.922 +4.684 +4.463 Bonds +6.740 +0.893 +0.986 Stocks +0.571 +4.233 +3.917 Money markets -0.390 -0.441 -0.440 Net Canadian investment in foreign securities (blns of Canadian dollars) Oct Sept(rev) Sept(prev) Total +7.958 +11.341 +11.170 Bonds +6.806 +5.688 +5.688 Stocks +1.546 +6.164 +5.993 Money markets -0.394 -0.511 -0.511 ($1=$1.27 Canadian) (Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Steve Scherer) ((Reuters Ottawa bureau, 647 480 7891; david.ljunggren@tr.com)) (Reporting by Dale Smith)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.