Foreigners buy $6.92 bln in Canadian securities in October

Foreign investors bought a net C$6.92 billion ($5.45 billion) in Canadian securities in October, following a revised C$4.68 billion total purchase in September, mostly in government bonds, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

    Canadian investors bought net C$7.96 billion worth of foreign securities, led by both U.S. and non-U.S. government bonds.

 

  
 Net foreign investment in Canadian securities (blns of Canadian dollars)  
                             Oct     Sept(rev)   Sept(prev)  
 Total                    +6.922      +4.684       +4.463        
 Bonds                    +6.740      +0.893       +0.986        
 Stocks                   +0.571      +4.233       +3.917        
 Money markets            -0.390      -0.441       -0.440         


 Net Canadian investment in foreign securities (blns of Canadian  
dollars)  
                             Oct     Sept(rev)   Sept(prev)  
 Total                    +7.958     +11.341      +11.170        
 Bonds                    +6.806      +5.688       +5.688        
 Stocks                   +1.546      +6.164       +5.993
 Money markets            -0.394      -0.511       -0.511

  

    
    ($1=$1.27 Canadian)
     
    (Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Steve Scherer)
    ((Reuters Ottawa bureau, 647 480 7891; david.ljunggren@tr.com))
 
 
    (Reporting by Dale Smith)

