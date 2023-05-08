News & Insights

Foreigners boost South Korean bond holdings by most in 16 months in April

May 08, 2023 — 11:00 pm EDT

Written by Younah Moon for Reuters ->

SEOUL, May 9 (Reuters) - Foreign investors boosted their holdings of South Korean domestic bonds for the second consecutive month in April and by the largest amount in 16 months, data showed on Tuesday.

Foreign investment in local bonds rose by a net 4.69 trillion won ($3.55 billion) in April on top of a 3.06 trillion won increase in March, the Financial Supervisory Service data showed. It was the biggest amount since December 2021.

As of the end of April, foreigners held 9.3% of the total, unchanged from a month before, the data showed. ($1 = 1,320.9300 won)

