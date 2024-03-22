News & Insights

US Markets

Foreigners big buyers of Japanese bonds ahead of BOJ decision

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

March 22, 2024 — 03:58 am EDT

Written by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy for Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - Foreign investors continued to accumulate Japanese bonds for the third straight week ahead of a pivotal move by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to exit negative interest rates after 17 years.

They pumped in a massive 2.16 trillion yen ($14.26 billion) into long-term Japanese bonds on a net basis last week, the biggest amount in a week since mid-March 2023, data from the Ministry of Finance showed.

Japanese short-term debt securities, meanwhile, witnessed about 1.16 trillion yen of foreign outflows, the first weekly net outgo in three weeks.

In a widely expected decision, the BOJ ditched its negative rate policy on Tuesday with its first interest rate hike in 17 years and ushered in a new era of monetary policy.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YT=RR has, meanwhile, shed about 4.3 basis points so far this week amid the BOJs' bond buying as part of its money market operations and its unscheduled 3 trillion yen worth of bond repurchases.

Simultaneously, foreign investors offloaded approximately 674.22 billion yen in Japanese stocks last week — the largest weekly divestment since Oct. 6, 2023—according to exchange data.

Despite a 2.47% drop in the Nikkei share average .N225 last week, it rebounded sharply, rising 5.6%, and reached a record peak of 41,087.75 on Friday.

Foreigners sold derivatives and cash equities worth about 586.7 billion yen and 87.52 billion yen, respectively, on a net basis last week.

Japanese investors withdrew a net 803.9 billion yen out of long-term foreign bonds last week after two weekly net purchases in a row. They, however, purchased about 305.1 billion yen of short-term debt instruments.

Domestic investors pulled roughly 616.5 billion yen out of foreign equities as they extended net selling into a second consecutive week.

($1 = 151.4600 yen)

Foreign flows into Japanese debt securities https://tmsnrt.rs/3nsVz5d

Foreign flows into Japanese stocks & futures https://tmsnrt.rs/40Muzfc

Japanese investments in overseas debt securities https://tmsnrt.rs/3JW3oI3

Japanese investments in stocks abroad https://tmsnrt.rs/3nxoepG

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.