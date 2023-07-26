Foreign JGB net selling hits 4-month high as BOJ policy shift looms

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Foreign net selling of Japanese government bonds hit its highest in four months last week as investors cut exposure ahead of a Bank of Japan (BOJ) meeting that risks whacking the market lower on Friday.

Data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed that foreign investors sold a net 1.2 trillion yen ($8.60 billion) worth of JGBs with maturities of more than one year in the week ended July 22, the largest since the week ended March 25.

Net selling grew as foreigners cut their exposure to JGBs, buying 2.84 trillion yen worth of JGBs in that week, the smallest since the week ended May 6, a holiday-shortened week with only two sessions.

"Amid speculation that the BOJ would tweak its policy, it is expected that investors reduced their bond buying, which is why the net-selling jumped," said Shinji Ebihara, a rates strategist at Barclays Securities Japan.

The BOJ is under pressure to tweak its yield curve control (YCC) policy as the nation's inflation exceeding its target and salaries are on the rise. The BOJ will conclude its two-day meeting on Friday.

Foreign investors are not actively making short positions of JGBs any longer, as the BOJ succeeded in squeezing out short-sellers by reducing the bond lending and raising costs for that, said strategists, adding that their investment target has shifted the yen.

In the latest week, foreigners sold 4 trillion yen worth of JGBs in that week, smaller than their 5.5 trillion yen sell-off in the previous week.

Domestic investors were net sellers of JGBs for a third straight week, with 974 billion yen worth of net-selling, from 76.6 billion yen in the previous week.

($1 = 139.5900 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

