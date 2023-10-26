Foreign investors trim Japanese bond holdings amid US yield surge

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Foreign investors significantly divested from Japanese bonds last week, as U.S. Treasury yields surged on expectations over a hawkish Federal Reserve following robust U.S. economic data.

According to data from Japan's Ministry of Finance, foreigners sold Japanese long-term bonds of about 904.2 billion yen ($6.01 billion), the biggest sale in four weeks. Short-term bonds also witnessed an exodus of 964.7 billion yen worth of foreign money, a second weekly outflow in a row.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit 5.0% last week for the first time since July 20, 2007, driven by a robust U.S. economy and tight labor markets.

The Bank of Japan intervened in the Japanese government bond (JGB) market last week as the benchmark JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC climbed to 0.845%, its highest since July 2013.

Meanwhile, data from Japanese exchanges showed foreign investors sold a net 188.4 billion yen worth of stocks last week, after net purchases of 787.39 billion in the previous week.

They sold cash equities of 76.61 billion yen and derivatives of 111.79 billion yen.

Foreigners have still poured nearly 5.21 trillion yen into Japanese stocks so far this year, compared with net selling of about 4.5 trillion yen in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors secured a net 82.7 billion yen of overseas equities last week, logging a fourth straight week of net buying.

They however, withdrew 151.7 billion yen out of long-term foreign bonds, snapping a three-week-long buying streak, but poured 64.6 billion yen into short-term debt instruments.

($1 = 150.4000 yen)

Foreign flows into Japanese debt securities https://tmsnrt.rs/3nsVz5d

Foreign flows into Japanese stocks & futures https://tmsnrt.rs/40Muzfc

Japanese investments in stocks abroad https://tmsnrt.rs/3nxoepG

Japanese investments in overseas debt securities https://tmsnrt.rs/3JW3oI3

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

