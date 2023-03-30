Foreign investors remain net sellers of Japanese stocks in week to March 24

US Markets

March 30, 2023 — 04:04 am EDT

March 30 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks witnessed foreign outflows for a second straight week in the week ended March 24 as investors were concerned about a wider banking crisis and as a stronger yen raised worries about a hit to earnings.

Data from Japanese exchanges showed, foreign investors withdrew a net 353.83 billion yen ($2.67 billion) from Japanese equities in a second consecutive week of net selling.

They exited 461.74 billion yen worth of cash equities last week but drew 107.91 billion yen worth of derivatives.

Japan's Nikkei index hit a near three-week high on Wednesday as investors snapped up stocks set to go ex-dividend this week.

Meanwhile, foreign investors withdrew a net 2.83 trillion yen out of Japanese bonds last week after purchases of about 4.17 trillion yen in the previous week.

They sold 1.68 trillion yen worth of long-term and 1.15 trillion worth of short-term bonds.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors remained net buyers in overseas debt for a third straight week, with purchases worth a net 1.18 trillion yen last week while they sold 42.2 billion yen worth of foreign equity.

($1 = 132.3100 yen)

