Foreign investors increase holdings of China's onshore bonds as yield gap narrows

SHANGHAI/HONGKONG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Foreign investors increased their holdings of China's onshore yuan bonds in October, as the yield gap between China and the United States started to narrow.

Foreign institutions held 3.24 trillion yuan ($447.1 billion) in bonds traded on China's interbank market at the end of October, the central bank's Shanghai head office said, up from 3.19 trillion yuan a month earlier.

The gap between yields on 10-year Chinese government bonds CN10YT=RR and equivalent U.S. treasury notes US10YT=RR started to narrow from an October peak, helped by cooling U.S. inflation and dovish comments from the Federal Reserve.

Although the yield gap has narrowed from around 225 basis points in late October, it remains at levels not seen in around 16 years, 177 bps on Wednesday, which Pin Ru Tan, HSBC's head of Asia Pacific rates strategy, said is likely to limit foreign inflows for now.

"It is more likely that the availability of asset swap opportunities would determine the directionality and size of foreign flows," Tan said.

For Chinese government bonds alone, foreign holdings rose just 10 billion yuan in October to 2.08 trillion yuan, still around its lowest level in three years.

Although China's government bond yields have been relatively stable, the yuan CNY=CFXS has depreciated nearly 5% this year, meaning currency-hedged foreign buyers who invested in the bonds since the start of the year are looking at high single-digit returns, Freddy Wong, head of Asia-Pacific fixed income at Invesco said at a media briefing.

"A lot of global emerging market funds would say they will do the trade," Wong said.

($1 = 7.2471 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Shanghai and Hong Kong Newsroom

