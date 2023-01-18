Foreign investors increase Chinese bonds holdings in Dec, ending 10-month outflow

January 18, 2023 — 02:51 am EST

Written by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Foreign investors increased their holdings in China's onshore bonds in December, snapping a record 10 months of outflows, official data showed on Wednesday.

Foreign holdings of yuan-denominated bonds traded on China's interbank market stood at 3.39 trillion yuan ($500.47 billion) at end-December, up slightly from 3.33 trillion yuan a month earlier, the central bank's Shanghai head office said.

Foreigners sold a net 610 billion yuan worth of yuan bonds in 2022, according to Reuters calculation based on the official data.

($1 = 6.7736 Chinese yuan)

