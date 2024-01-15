Foreign investors increase China onshore bond holdings in Dec 2023

SHANGHAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings in China's onshore yuan bonds increased for a fourth month in December 2023, official data showed on Monday.

Foreign institutions held 3.67 trillion yuan ($511.56 billion) in bonds traded on China's interbank market as of the end of 2023, the central bank's Shanghai head office said, up from 3.49 trillion yuan a month earlier.

($1 = 7.1741 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Li.Gu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.