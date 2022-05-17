Foreign investors cut China bond holdings for 3rd straight month in April

Foreign investors cut their holdings of Chinese yuan-denominated bonds for the third consecutive month in April, official data showed on Wednesday.

Foreign investors held Chinese bonds worth a total of 3.77 trillion yuan ($558.77 billion) at the end of April, according to Reuters calculations using data released by the China Central Depository & Clearing Co and the Shanghai Clearing House.

That was down 2.8% from a month earlier.

($1 = 6.7470 Chinese yuan)

