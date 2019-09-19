Foreign investors bought net 19.1 bln euros in Italian govt bonds in July

Foreign holdings of Italian government bonds rose by a net 19.1 billion euros ($21 billion) in July following a significant increase also in the previous month, Bank of Italy data showed on Thursday.

Over the summer, the expectation of new stimulus measures by the European Central Bank, which were announced earlier this month, boosted the demand for Italian bonds.

