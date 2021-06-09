Foreign investors bought 85.4% of Italy's 10-yr BTP bond

Adds details

ROME, June 9 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought 85.4% of a new 10-year BTP bond issued by Italy, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

Rome sold 10 billion euros ($12.18 billion) of the note on Tuesday through a syndicated deal, attracting orders for almost 68 billion euros.

More than 330 investors took part in the transaction, it said in a statement. They came from about 35 different countries.

Among foreign investors, the most relevant share of the issuance, equal to 80%, was allotted to European investors, in particular to the UK (43.1%). The residual share of the issue, equal to 5.4%, was subscribed by investors from outside Europe, in particular from North America (2.3%) and Asia (3.1%).

The 60.6% of the issue was allotted to fund managers, and banks subscribed 22.3%, the Treasury said.

Long-term investors bought 11.2% of the issuance, hedge funds subscribed 5.9% of the total amount and official institutions represented 5.4% of the total.

