Foreign investors bought 85.4% of Italy's 10-yr BTP bond

Antonella Cinelli Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Foreign investors bought 85.4% of the new 10-year BTP bond issued by Italy, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

Rome sold 10 billion euros ($12.18 billion) of the note on Tuesday through a syndicate deal, attracting orders for almost 68 billion euros.

More than 330 investors took part in the transaction, it said in a statement. They came from about 35 different countries.

($1 = 0.8211 euros)

