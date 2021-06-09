Foreign investors bought 85.4% of Italy's 10-yr BTP bond

ROME, June 9 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought 85.4% of the new 10-year BTP bond issued by Italy, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

Rome sold 10 billion euros ($12.18 billion) of the note on Tuesday through a syndicate deal, attracting orders for almost 68 billion euros.

More than 330 investors took part in the transaction, it said in a statement. They came from about 35 different countries.

($1 = 0.8211 euros)

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7736;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.