Foreign investors bought 73.7% of Italy's first green BTP bond

ROME, March 4 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought 73.7% of the first green BTP bond issued by Italy, the Treasury said on Thursday.

After receiving orders in excess of 80 billion euros ($96.35 billion), the Italian Treasury raised 8.5 billion euros on Wednesday on the back of the growing appeal of environmentally-friendly assets.

Some 53.1% of the issuance was allotted to fund managers whereas banks subscribed 18.5%, the Treasury said in a statement.

Investors with a long-term horizon bought 24.3% of the issuance, while hedge funds took 3.6%.

British investors accounted for 22.1% of the issuance, in which around 530 investors took part.

The rest of the issue was placed mainly with investors from continental Europe, with those from Germany, Austria and Switzerland taking 19.9%, those in France 10.1% and in the Iberian Peninsula 7.3%, while those from Nordic countries took 5.1%.

Investors from the Middle East bought 1.7% of the issue, those from North America around 1.9%, while those from Asia received 0.5%.

($1 = 0.8303 euros)

