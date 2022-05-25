Foreign investors bought 65% of Italy's 15-yr BTP bond

MILAN, May 25 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought 65% of a new 15-year BTP bond issued by Italy, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

Rome sold 5 billion euros of the note on Tuesday through a syndicated deal, attracting orders for nearly 25 billion euros.

Over 200 investors - from around 25 countries - took part in the transaction, the Treasury said in a statement.

Among foreign investors, the participation of those from UK has been relevant as they have been allotted for about the 27.7% of the total.

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

