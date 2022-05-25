Foreign investors bought 65% of Italy's 15-yr BTP bond

Contributor
Sara Rossi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TONY GENTILE

Foreign investors bought 65% of a new 15-year BTP bond issued by Italy, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

MILAN, May 25 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought 65% of a new 15-year BTP bond issued by Italy, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

Rome sold 5 billion euros of the note on Tuesday through a syndicated deal, attracting orders for nearly 25 billion euros.

Over 200 investors - from around 25 countries - took part in the transaction, the Treasury said in a statement.

Among foreign investors, the participation of those from UK has been relevant as they have been allotted for about the 27.7% of the total.

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7736;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters