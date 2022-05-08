Foreign investment in Tunisia up 73% in first quarter
Adds details
May 8 (Reuters) - Foreign investments in Tunisia rose by 73% in the first three months of 2022 compared to the same period a year earlier, the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency reported, according to Tunisia's state news agency.
The European Union said in March it planned to lend 450 million euros ($475 million) to support Tunisia's budget and said it would invest 4 billion euros in coming years.
The North African country has been seeking international help to support its strained public finances.
($1 = 0.9478 euros)
(Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Edmund Blair)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest World Markets Videos
Explore World MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- ANALYSIS-Putin draws Erdogan a red line on Russia's southern flank with Karabakh deal
- The Poorest Nations in the World: 5 Countries With the Lowest Per Capita Income
- The 5 Largest Economies In The World And Their Growth In 2020
- Deliveroo suspends pay cut for UAE delivery riders after rare worker strike