Foreign investment in Tunisia up 73% in first quarter

Yasmin Hussein Reuters
May 8 (Reuters) - Foreign investments in Tunisia rose by 73% in the first three months of 2022 compared to the same period a year earlier, the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency reported, according to Tunisia's state news agency.

The European Union said in March it planned to lend 450 million euros ($475 million) to support Tunisia's budget and said it would invest 4 billion euros in coming years.

The North African country has been seeking international help to support its strained public finances.

($1 = 0.9478 euros)

