Foreign inflows into U.S. Treasuries in December hit highest since Aug 2018 - data

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Foreign inflows into U.S. Treasuries in December hit their highest level since August 2018, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Tuesday.

Foreign Treasury debt purchases amounted to $41.07 billion in December, from sales of $39.597 billion in November. Prior to December's overseas inflows, the Treasury market had seen four straight months of selling since last August.

The report also showed China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries were at $1.069 trillion in December, declining for six straight months.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

