Foreign holdings of US Treasuries soar to record high in November -data

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries in November surged to an all-time high, data from the Treasury Department showed on Friday, rising after declining for two straight months.

Total holdings of U.S. Treasuries climbed to $7.81 trillion in November from $7.565 trillion in the previous month. Compared with a year earlier, overseas holdings of Treasuries were up 7.6%.

"The buying had a lot to do with the turnaround in rates that happened in October and continued through November," said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities in New York. "A lot of the foreign investors were jumping on the lower-rate bandwagon."

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield started November at 4.791% US10YT=RR, ending the month down 44 basis points at 4.35%.

Japanese investors raised their stash of Treasuries to $1.127 trillion in November from $1.098 trillion in October, data showed. Their holdings were the largest since December 2021, increasing after two consecutive months of declines.

Japan remains the largest non-U.S. holder of U.S. government debt.

China's holdings of Treasuries edged up to $782 billion in November from $769.6 billion in October. The October number was the lowest since March 2009, when China had $763.5 billion, data showed.

Goldberg said holdings of Treasuries by China are still very much on the downtrend.

"One or two months in increases don't really change the downward trend," the TD analyst said. "China is still very busy trying to stimulate the economy. It's still trying to defend its currency (the yuan), which on an ongoing basis continues to push their holdings of U.S. Treasuries lower."

Data further showed, major U.S. asset classes showed inflows during the month.

On a transaction basis, U.S. Treasuries posted inflows of $91 billion in November, from an inflow of $54 billion in October.

U.S. equities had inflows of $7.9 billion, following an outflow of $78.1 billion in October.

Foreign buying of U.S. corporates and agencies in November persisted, with inflows of $34.1 billion and $16.4 billion, respectively.

Overall, net foreign acquisitions of long-term and short-term securities, as well as banking flows showed a net inflow of $260.2 billion in November, according to U.S. Treasury data.

