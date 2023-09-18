News & Insights

Foreign holdings of US Treasuries rise in July, China holdings drop -data

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries rose in July, data from the Treasury Department showed on Monday, rising for a second straight month.

Total holdings of U.S. Treasuries climbed to $7.655 trillion in July, up from $7.562 trillion in the previous month. Compared from a year earlier, overseas holdings were up 2.2%.

China's stash of Treasuries dropped to $821.8 billion, the lowest since May 2009, when it had $776.4 billion, data showed.

