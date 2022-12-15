Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries in October tumble to lowest since May 2021 -data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury holdings by foreigners dropped for a second straight month in October and to their lowest level since May 2021, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Thursday, as investors shed U.S. debt with the rise in interest rates.

Foreign holdings slid to $7.185 trillion in October, from $7.296 trillion in September. Foreign holdings in May last year were at $7.144 trillion.

On a transaction basis, Treasuries showed inflows of $61.907 billion in October, from $60.4 billion the previous month.

Investors overall have sold Treasuries on expectations the Fed will continue to hike interest rates to curb persistently strong inflation.

Data also showed foreign outflows for U.S. stocks in October, with selling of $24.3 billion. Foreign investors have sold stocks for 10 straight weeks.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Grant McCool)

