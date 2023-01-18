Foreign holdings of Treasuries rise in November led by Japan -data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries held by foreigners rose in November for the first time in three months, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Wednesday, as the decline in yields enhanced the allure of government debt for investors.

Foreign holdings advanced to $7.273 trillion in November, from a revised $7.131 trillion the previous month. The increase in holdings came after dropping in October to their lowest level since May 2021.

"The reversal makes sense because rates actually peaked in November and continued to move lower," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

"The buying (by foreigners) was quite dispersed which shows you that going forward you're probably going to get an uncertain amount of demand from foreign investors," TD's Goldberg said.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.