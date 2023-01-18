Markets

Foreign holdings of Treasuries rise in November led by Japan -data

January 18, 2023

Written by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss for Reuters ->

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries held by foreigners rose in November for the first time in three months, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Wednesday, as the decline in yields enhanced the allure of government debt for investors.

Foreign holdings advanced to $7.273 trillion in November, from a revised $7.131 trillion the previous month. The increase in holdings came after dropping in October to their lowest level since May 2021.

"The reversal makes sense because rates actually peaked in November and continued to move lower," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

"The buying (by foreigners) was quite dispersed which shows you that going forward you're probably going to get an uncertain amount of demand from foreign investors," TD's Goldberg said.

