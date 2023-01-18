US Markets

Foreign holdings of Treasuries rise in Nov after falling two straight months -data

January 18, 2023 — 04:21 pm EST

Written by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury holdings by foreigners rose in November after dropping to their lowest level since May 2021, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Wednesday.

Foreign holdings increased to $7.273 trillion, from a revised $7.131 trillion in October, rising after two straight months of declines.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.