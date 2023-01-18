Foreign holdings of Treasuries rise in Nov after falling two straight months -data

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury holdings by foreigners rose in November after dropping to their lowest level since May 2021, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Wednesday.

Foreign holdings increased to $7.273 trillion, from a revised $7.131 trillion in October, rising after two straight months of declines.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

