Foreign holdings of Italian govt bonds up 21.7 bln euros in June

August 22, 2023 — 04:31 am EDT

Written by Antonella Cinelli for Reuters ->

ROME, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Foreign investors' holdings of Italian government bonds rose sharply in June after falling in May, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

In its monthly balance of payments publication, the Bank of Italy said foreigners had increased their exposure to Italian government bonds by 21.7 billion euros ($23.69 billion) in June, after reducing it by 4.3 billion euros in the previous month.

($1 = 0.9161 euros)

