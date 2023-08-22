Foreign holdings of Italian govt bonds up 21.7 bln euros in June

ROME, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Foreign investors' holdings of Italian government bonds rose sharply in June after falling in May, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

In its monthly balance of payments publication, the Bank of Italy said foreigners had increased their exposure to Italian government bonds by 21.7 billion euros ($23.69 billion) in June, after reducing it by 4.3 billion euros in the previous month.

($1 = 0.9161 euros)

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((antonella.cinelli@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.