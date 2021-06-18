Foreign holdings of Italian govt bonds rise sharply in April

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Foreign investors' holdings of Italian government bonds rose further in April, more than tripling the pace of increase compared with the previous month, central bank data showed on Friday.

MILAN, June 18 (Reuters) - Foreign investors' holdings of Italian government bonds rose further in April, more than tripling the pace of increase compared with the previous month, central bank data showed on Friday.

In its monthly balance of payments publication, the Bank of Italy said foreigners had increased their exposure to Italian government bonds by 6.3 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in April, after net purchases worth 1.7 billion euros in March.

($1 = 0.8389 euros)

(Alessia Pé, editing by Valentina Za)

((alessia.pe@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307742;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More