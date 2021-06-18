Foreign holdings of Italian govt bonds rise sharply in April

MILAN, June 18 (Reuters) - Foreign investors' holdings of Italian government bonds rose further in April, more than tripling the pace of increase compared with the previous month, central bank data showed on Friday.

In its monthly balance of payments publication, the Bank of Italy said foreigners had increased their exposure to Italian government bonds by 6.3 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in April, after net purchases worth 1.7 billion euros in March.

($1 = 0.8389 euros)

(Alessia Pé, editing by Valentina Za)

