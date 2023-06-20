Foreign holdings of Italian govt bonds resume their rise

Adds context

ROME, June 20 (Reuters) - Foreign investors' holdings of Italian government bonds rose again in April, central bank data showed on Tuesday, after a modest decline in March caused by the turmoil that shook the banking sector in the United States.

In its monthly balance of payments publication, the Bank of Italy said foreigners had increased their exposure to Italian government bonds by 15.4 billion euros ($16.8 billion) in April, after cutting it by 3.8 billion euros the month before.

Foreign holdings had started to increase in February, breaking 10 months of declines, as higher yields and a sound national growth outlook fuelled the appetite for Italian debt. ($1 = 0.9147 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing Federico Maccioni/Keith Weir)

