Foreign holdings of Italian govt bonds fall in October

MILAN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Foreign investors' holdings of Italian government bonds in October fell for the third month in a row, central bank data showed on Monday.

In its monthly balance of payments publication, the Bank of Italy said foreigners had cut their exposure to Italian government bonds by 6.6 billion euros ($7.43 billion) in October.

In September foreigners had decreased their exposure to Italian government bonds by 22.1 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8879 euros)

