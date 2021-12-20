Foreign holdings of Italian govt bonds fall in October

Contributor
Sara Rossi Reuters
Published

Foreign investors' holdings of Italian government bonds in October fell for the third month in a row, central bank data showed on Monday.

MILAN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Foreign investors' holdings of Italian government bonds in October fell for the third month in a row, central bank data showed on Monday.

In its monthly balance of payments publication, the Bank of Italy said foreigners had cut their exposure to Italian government bonds by 6.6 billion euros ($7.43 billion) in October.

In September foreigners had decreased their exposure to Italian government bonds by 22.1 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8879 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7736;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More