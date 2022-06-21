Foreign holdings of Italian govt bonds down by 17.2 bln euros in April

Sara Rossi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Foreign investors' holdings of Italian government bonds fell in April, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

In its monthly balance of payments publication, the Bank of Italy said foreigners had decreased their exposure to Italian government bonds by 17.2 billion euros ($18.17 billion) in April.

($1 = 0.9468 euros)

