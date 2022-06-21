Foreign holdings of Italian govt bonds down by 17.2 bln euros in April

MILAN, June 21 (Reuters) - Foreign investors' holdings of Italian government bonds fell in April, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

In its monthly balance of payments publication, the Bank of Italy said foreigners had decreased their exposure to Italian government bonds by 17.2 billion euros ($18.17 billion) in April.

($1 = 0.9468 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7736;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.