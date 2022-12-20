Foreign holdings of Italian govt bonds down again in October

Adds details

MILAN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Foreign investors' holdings of Italian government bonds fell for the seventh month in a row in October, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

In its monthly balance of payments publication, the Bank of Italy said foreigners had reduced their exposure to Italian government bonds by 2.3 billion euros ($2.45 billion) in October, after cutting it by 13.2 billion euros in September.

Foreign investors reduced their Italian fixed-income assets every month since August 2021, except March when their portfolio rose by 8 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9406 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7736;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.