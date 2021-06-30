Foreign holdings of Czech domestic bonds dip in May

PRAGUE, June 30 (Reuters) - The proportion of non-residents holding Czech state domestic bonds edged down to 32.31% in May from 33.15% in April, Finance Ministry data showed on Wednesday.

